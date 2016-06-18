Paducah man charged with assaulting deputy and K-9

A Paducah man faces a number of charges after police say he assaulted an officer and fled the scene.

On Friday, June 17, at around 11:20 p.m., McCracken Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Awberry noticed a vehicle parked on Yarbro Lane in Woodlawn Mobile Home Park.

The driver was reportedly either passed out or asleep. When Awberry approached, he noticed what appeared to be crack cocaine in the driver's lap.

The deputy reportedly woke the driver up and then the driver grabbed the deputy's arm. The driver then hit the gas with the deputy still partially in the vehicle. One of the tires reportedly ran over the deputy's foot in the process.

The suspect led the deputy on a chase, reportedly going through a number of yards. Eventually, the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a dead end on Ramsey Road.

Police officers from both Paducah and the McCracken County jail arrived to search for the suspect.

About two hours later, a citizen report came in that the suspect was seen walking along Lane Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and chased the suspect down.

After another physical struggle with Deputy Awberry, a K-9 was set on the suspect. The suspect allegedly assaulted the K-9, but was apprehended and taken into custody.

That suspect was identified as 30-year-old James A. Blanding of Paducah. He's being held at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.