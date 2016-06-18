UPDATE: Man badly burned in a car fire, no crime committed

A man who was found at a gas station with bad burns in Miner was burned in a car fire.

Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs said officers were called to Break Time around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 to help the man.

Investigators said a woman picked the man up on Highway ZZ in Scott County and took him to the gas station.

Griggs initially said it appeared the man was the victim of a crime.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Miner PD contacted them on Saturday, June 18 to share information on the investigation. They learned the investigation pointed to the man being involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Detectives determined that the gas tank of the truck ruptured and caught the fuel on fire. That's how the man is believed to have been burned.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital before being transported to a burn unit at a St. Louis hospital.

Sikeston DPS is continuing their investigation into the incident to determine why the victim was driving in the area and if alcohol or other substances were a factor.

