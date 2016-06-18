Not registered to vote in Illinois? You'll have mail

If you're not registered to vote in the State of Illinois, you will soon be receiving a certain piece of mail.

According to Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff, his office was notified by the Illinois State Board of Elections of this mailing list that has gone out from Voter Participation Center in Chicago to all non-registered voters in the State of Illinois.

The letter from the Voter Participation Center comes with a voter registration form with the name and address of each applicable election authority if they wish to register to vote.

The notices did not originate from local county clerks, but instead have come from an outside organization. Bartruff said there is a possibility that some may go out to those who are already registered to vote, people who have moved and even to those who have passed away.

“We want to let all residents in Union County who receive this mailing know that our offices will process all such voter registration forms properly completed and forwarded to our office,” Bartruff said “We have been advised by the State Board of Elections that this is a legitimate company operating as a non-government, nonprofit, and nonpartisan organization.”

If you have any questions about the mailing list, you can contact the Voter Participation Center at their office at 27 N. Wacker Dr. #710, Chicago, IL 60606, or by phone at (877)-255-6750.

If you would like to be removed from the list you can email the Voter Participation Center at info@thevoterparticipationcenter.org.

