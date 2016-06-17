Man dies in crash on Rte. J in Mississippi Co.

A Charleston, Missouri man died in a crash on Route J on Friday, June 17 in Mississippi County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ronnie L. Woods, 47, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Montana northbound when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The crash happened less than a mile north of US 60/62.

They say Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.

