Murray police investigating motorcycle theft

A Can-Am motorcycle was reported stolen in Murray on June 8. (Source: Murray PD)

The Murray Police Department is investigating a motorcycle theft.

On June 8, police say they received a report of a stolen red and black 2010 Can-Am motorcycle.

The license plate on the motorcycle is an Illinois handicap plate C379.

Police say it was reportedly taken from somewhere on North 12th Street near Diuguid Drive. The motorcycle was sitting on a black and rust-colored metal trailer with a wood floor.

According to the report, the motorcycle was taken some time between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

If you see this motorcycle or have any information, you are asked to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

