Heartland A.M.E churches gather to remember nine Charleston, S.C. victims

As hundreds gathered in Charleston, South Carolina to remember nine shooting victims, A.M.E churches across the U.S. held their own memorials as well, including one in the Heartland.

It's been one year since a gunman walked into a church in South Carolina; and when he left, nine members of the Mother Emanuel Church were dead.

During the ceremony on Friday, June 17, 10 candles were lit – nine for the Charleston victims and one for the victims in Orlando.

Attendees from A.M.E churches in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Charleston sang songs and spoke about ways to spread peace.

At one time, visitors kept repeating the phrase “Evil will not have the last word. Love will win.”

It’s a phrase Pastor Renita Lamkin Green said is essential to remind each other of that message.

“Evil isn’t more powerful than love and we can overcome evil," Green said. "We can overcome evil with the relationships we build together, we overcome evil by the good that we do and the community that we build.”

Green said it's crucial to remember in these times that love conquers all.

