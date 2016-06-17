2 men indicted on murder charges in connection to Carbondale Easter shooting

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale appeared in court on Thursday, April 28.

2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

Travis Tyler and John Ingram have been indicted on first degree murder charges. (Source: Carbondale PD)

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in connection with a shooting early on Easter Sunday in Carbondale, Illinois.

Travis Tremayne Tyler, 21, and John Frank Ingram, 21, both of Cape Girardeau, were indicted on two counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated batter with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Sunday, March 27 at 2 a.m, the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a house at 402 West Walnut Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers say they found a very large party taking place with multiple people leaving the scene.

Police say there was a fight inside the home and shots were fired. They say the fight then moved outside where more shots were fired.

While checking the area, police say they found a man unresponsive, with a gunshot wound, inside his home, which is a neighboring house.

Officers identified the victim as Timothy Beaty, 41, of Carbondale.

Beaty was taken to a Carbondale hospital where he was pronounced dead.

