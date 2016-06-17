Paducah police officers help with lemonade stand

Officer Conrad Gholson and Officer Jason Hicks helped kids at McNabb Elementary with their lemonade stand (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Two officers with the Paducah Police Department took some time from their busy day to help some local kids with their lemonade stand.

Officer Conrad Gholson and Officer Jason Hicks helped students at McNabb Elementary School.

As you can see from the photos, the kids had the officers help with their advertising campaign.

