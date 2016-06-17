Charges upgraded to 1st degree murder after man allegedly ran over two people

Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell died after William Carter allegedly hit them on purpose with his SUV. (Photo courtesy of family)

The charges against a man accused of intentionally running two people over have been upgraded.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old William Joshua Carter, was initially charged with two counts of second degree murder. Those charges were amended to first degree murder.

In court on June 28, Carter's attorney asked for a change of judge on the case, which was approved. The new judge will be appointed at a later date.

According to Lieutenant John Higgins, William Carter was released from an Arkansas hospital and is being held without bond. He signed a waiver of extradition.

Lt. Higgins said William Carter and Heather Carter are married, but are estranged. He said they had been separated for at least a few months, but he wasn't sure if it was a legal separation.

Heather Michelle Hampton Carter, 24, and Aaron Campbell, 25, were both killed in the crash.

Family said the two were high school sweethearts and had recently started dating again.

On Saturday, family and friends set up a memorial at the crash site with candles and flowers.

Family members say they can't believe something like this happened.

"Just two days ago he was with us, playing cards, and reminiscing about the old days with the kids and everything," family member Gene Konieczka said. "It's just so unreal to know that he's not going to be there to do this anymore. He was like a son."

Family also said Heather Carter left behind three children.

Curt's store in Kennett is accepting donations for the families.

The Kennett Police Department said officers were dispatched to a crash on Riggs Street near the Manac parking lot at around 12:40 p.m.

Police said they learned a male driver, identified as William Carter, purposely rammed a vehicle driven by Heather Carter and then left the scene. They say they were told William Carter then returned to the scene and purposely hit the Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell while they were standing outside her vehicle.

Heather Carter was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. where she was later pronounced dead.

Aaron Campbell, who had been standing with her, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.

According to police, William Carter was taken to a hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Chief John Mallott with the Kennett Department of Public Safety said it appeared to be a domestic dispute.

According to Mallott, William Carter saw Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell talking. He allegedly rammed the vehicle and drove off.

Mallott said Aaron Campbell and Heather Carter got out of the vehicle and called 911. While they were on the phone with the 911 dispatch, Mallott said William Carter circled the block and hit them.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.