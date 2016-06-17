Pa-BREW-cah Beer Fest scheduled for June 18

The newest festival in Paducah, Kentucky will be on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. in historic downtown Paducah on the corner of 2nd and Broadway, next to the flood wall.

The event will include commemorative beer glasses, live music and the opportunity to sample unique craft beer from 19 microbreweries.

Tickets cost $25 or $30 on the day of the event.

Designated drivers, family members and guests of ticket buyers are allowed on the festival grounds free of charge.

