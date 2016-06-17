Poplar Bluff police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

Officers in Poplar Bluff are asking for help identifying a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from Harp's Grocery Store.

According to the department, employees told officers that on two separate occasions on June 16 the woman in the surveillance picture hid bottles of liquor in her purse and left without paying for them.

If you recognize the woman or know anything about the crime, you are asked to call Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649. You can email him at dsutton@pbpolice.org

