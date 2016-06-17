Local pools to participate in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Swimmers in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will get to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

According to organizers, an event was created by the nation’s top water and safety groups to build awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to help prevent drowning.

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will be participating in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Friday, June 24 at 12:15 p.m. at Cape Central Pool.

Participants will receive a free popsicle.

Pre-registration is available by clicking here.

To learn more about the event you can call Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation at 573-339-6340 or go to worldslargestswimminglesson.org.

In Poplar Bluff, it will take place at the R.W. Huntington Municipal Pool at 11:00 a.m. For more information, contact Aquatics Supervisor Heather Tuggle at 573-686-8009 or email heather@blackrivercoliseum.com

This is the seventh year for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

