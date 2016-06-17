This week in country music: 2013 Shelton & FLG

Let's put a couple of quarters in our juke box of memories.

This morning we travel back to this week in 2013.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Chart had Luke Bryan at number five with Crash My Party.

In the number four spot was Tim McGraw with Highway Don't Care. The hit also includes Taylor Swift on vocals and Keith Urban on guitar.



At number three was Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker, a song co-written by Bob Dylan.

Checking in at number two was Boys 'Round Here by Black Shelton featuring the Pistol Annies. Shelton became hooked on the song when he heard the opening line: "The boys 'round here don't listen to The Beatles."



And in the top spot was Florida Georgia Line with Cruise. It's the best-selling country digital song of all time. It also logged 24 weeks in the top spot, longer than any other song in the 70-year history of the Billboard country charts.

Those are the songs being played on country radio two years ago.

