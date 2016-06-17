June 20 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to popular recording artists.

He's one of the original Beach Boys who co-wrote some of their biggest hits including: Surfin' Safari, I Get Around, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Good Vibrations and many many others. Brian Wilson is 74 today.

She's a Canadian singer who broke onto the scene with her hit "Snowbird" back in 1970. She went on to become a huge country crossover artist with hits like You Needed Me, I Just Fall in Love Again, A Little Good News and many others. Anne Murray is 71 today.

He was a member of the Commodores before leaving the group to pursue a solo career. And what a career it's been. He's topped the charts with hits like Endless Love, All Night Long and Truly. Lionel Richie is 67 today.

He's the actor who won a Golden Globe for his role as Dan Conner on the ABC sitcom Roseanne. On the big screen you've seen him in The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Flintstones. Missouri native John Goodman is 64 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Hours. She's also starred in Days of Thunder, Moulin Rouge, Batman Forever, Eyes Wide Shut and many many others. Nichole Kidman is 49 today.

