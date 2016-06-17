FIRST ALERT: Friday forecast looking fabulous with cooler temps and less humidity

It is Friday, June 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

TGIF! Friday in the Heartland will be nicer than the last few days with slightly cooler temps and less humidity. Waking up temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. By lunchtime expect temps in the 80s with sunny skies. Father’s Day weekend looks hot and dry. FIRST ALERT: rain is likely by Tuesday next week.

Making Headlines:

Fatal accident: Authorities say a 10-year-old, his grandmother and Sandra Mills, his grandmother's sister, fell out into the water when their three-person kayak hit a tree stump. Mills was knocked unconscious and later died.

Concert concerns: Grammy-winning performer Meat Loaf collapsed on stage during a concert in Canada on Thursday night. The 68-year-old singer's condition is currently unknown.

Behind bars: Wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler is behind bars, accused of domestic assault. It's a case of he said, she said where both Lawler and his fiancée, Lauryn McBride, ended up as victim and suspect.

No more trash: River Sweep 2016 is Saturday, a clean up day for the Ohio River and the Kentucky River. For the Ohio River, the event covers the entire river, from its origin in Pittsburgh to its end in Cairo, Illinois.

Viral video: An Illinois eighth-grader is taking the internet by storm after he impersonated current and former presidential candidates in a speech to his school's graduating class. If you need a laugh, tune into the Breakfast Show to see him impersonate Donald Trump.

Under investigation: More information could be learned today after a body was found in a wooded area in Paducah. An autopsy is scheduled after a man found the body Wednesday evening.

