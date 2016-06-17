Heartland sports scores from Thursday 6/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 6/16

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 6/16.

MLB

Detroit-10
Kansas City-4

Frontier League
Southern Illinois-10
Florence-4

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:24 GMT
    A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

  • Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

    Murray State's Stark earns All-America Honors

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:26:33 GMT
    Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)Stark earns honors (Source: Murray State University)
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

    Murray State men's basketball player Jonathan Stark has been named part of the Associated Press NCAA D-I Men's Basketball All-America Team.

  • Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

    Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:54:54 GMT
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)

    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    •   
Powered by Frankly