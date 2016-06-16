2 children seriously injured in crash on Hwy. 51 in Butler Co.

Prayer vigil held in Fisk for those in the crash (Source: Ashley Gray/Facebook)

Two children were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 51 in Butler County at around 9:39 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Mikel E. Crawfford, of Fisk, was driving a 2007 Kawasaki Mule northbound on Highway 51, about 1 mile west of Fisk.

Also on the Mule was 67-year-old Broseley man, a 7-year-old Fisk boy and a 5-year-old Fisk boy.

According to the highway patrol, a 62-year-old Fisk woman was driving a 1997 Chrysler Town and Country eastbound on Hwy. 51. They say the Kawasaki Mule was crossing the road when it was hit by the Chrysler.

The two children were air lifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. with serious injuries.

Crawfford and his 67-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

Viewer Ashley Gray sent us pictures of a prayer vigil held at the ballpark in Fisk on Thursday night. Those that gathered prayed for those involved.

