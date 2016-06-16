Distillery to become first in Paducah, KY

Paducah is set to join Kentucky’s rich history of bourbon production.

On Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m., the Silent Brigade Distillery will begin the process of making Paducah’s first every bourbon.

Golden Eagle Distributing has already agreed to distribute the products.

The Distillery will use a mill-in process from the 1930s to make the bourbon.

Paducah’s mayor, Gale Keler, will be on hand to pitch the yeast and formally start the bourbon making process at the Distillery’s location at 426 Broadway in Paducah.

Representatives from the Paducah Bourbon Society, the Paducah Tourism Bureau, the Paducah Chamber of Commerce and the Paducah Economic Development will be on hand.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you need more information, you can call 270-564-4282.

