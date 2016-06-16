Bates Co. sheriff offers free concealed carry permits

The sheriff in Bates County, Missouri is offering to waive the fees for concealed carry permits for his residents.

The sheriff took to Facebook with the announcement and cites the terrorist attacks in Orlando as the reason for the generosity.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said that this was a good move, but he doesn't plan anything similar in the coming future.

"But it does take manpower and equipment for us to do something like that," said Schaaf. "I don't know how the commission would feel about us not getting some kind of funds."

While there aren't any free courses announced in the Heartland, there are opportunities for residents to take the training courses.

A Higher Caliber Firearms Training is one company that offer gun safety and concealed carry training in Jackson, Mo.

"Under current Missouri law and personally, what I believe you should do is try to escape first," said Andrew Kenner, the owner and lead instructor of A Higher Caliber Firearms Training. "Like your number one thing is law enforcement, they're the one's being paid to put themselves in harms way."

Kenner's classes fill up quick and there are only two openings left for his class on July 30.

