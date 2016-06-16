Mom facing charges after 2-year-old daughter found alone near pool, then pond

A mom in Scott City, Missouri is facing charges after her two-year-old daughter was found alone twice; once by a pond and once by a pool.

Brandi L. Jackson, 26, of Scott City, is facing a charge of first degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, On June 11 at around 5:35 p.m., an officer was called to the Scott City Park for a report of a one or two-year-old girl walking around the pond without supervision.

Police say the witness told them he saw the child walking around the pond without adult supervision.

The officer said he saw the child walk to a home just north of the park in the 1100 block of Nellie Ave. At the home, the officer talked to Jackson, who said she had been cooking for the children when she saw the side door to the home was open and the child was missing.

Jackson told the officer the child had recently learned to unlock the deadbolts.

She said when she went out to look for the child, she saw her coming home from the park.

When asked how old the child was, Jackson said she had turned two in May.

According to court documents, she also told the officer that she had five children and has trouble watching them all.

At around 6:31 p.m., the officer said he was dispatched to the Scott City pool for a young child that was seen walking around the pool without an adult.

The witness told the officer he saw the child walk from the upper pavilion to the pool without an adult and only wearing a diaper.

He said he followed the child to the pool where he asked for help.

According to court documents, someone contacted Jackson and she arrived to pick the child up.

When she arrived, court documents say she told the officer the child had again unlocked the deadbolt and left the home. When asked how the child ended up back at the park, Jackson allegedly said she had considered putting a chair in front of the door so that the child could not get out, but decided against it.

When asked if there was someone who could take care of the children, Jackson allegedly told the officer that her mother-in-law or her husband could take the children.

Jackson was then arrested and the children were turned over to relatives. She was taken to the Scott City Police Department and placed on a 24-hour hold until a warrant was issued.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.