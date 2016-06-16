KFVS wins at the Illinois Broadcasting Awards

BMI recording artist LoCash provided entertainment for the event. (Source: Roger Seay/KFVS)

The 2016 Silver Dome Awards were held in Champaign, Illinois on June 15.

Dan Timpe was the big winner for KFVS at the Illinois Broadcasting Silver Dome Awards Banquet this year.

Dan placed first for his work in creating the Melaina's Magical Playland fundraiser promo. He also scored a second place certificate for the news promo "What Are You Doing At Four?"

KFVS anchor Jeff Cunningham was 3rd in the News Broadcaster category.

Entertainment at the event was provided by BMI recording artist LoCash.

The full list of award nominees can be found here.

