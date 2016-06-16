Buckled road patched in Jackson, MO

A patch was placed on the Greensferry Road in Jackson, Missouri on Friday, June 17 after it buckled from the heat.

The street department was alerted at 3 p.m. and had the road ready for normal traffic by 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday when the road buckled, the city of Jackson said it will fully fix the road, but other roads were scheduled to be done first.

"We have a concrete contractor under contract with the city and he's doing patches all across the city," said Erica Bogenpohl, The staff engineer for the city of Jackson. "We're going to add this to his list to probably get done this summer or fall."

Many residents had to change their afternoon commute due to the road blockage.

The city of Jackson reported multiple buckles, but the one at Greensferry was the largest.

According to the city all of these were due to the heat.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.