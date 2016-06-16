Two men arrested in Cape Girardeau Co. for allegedly threatening, shooting at woman

Two Cape Girardeau County men are behind bars after allegedly shooting at a woman and trying to run her car off the road.

On June 15, 2016, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about people apparently pursuing and firing shots at a resident who lived in the county.

During the investigation, police determined that a subject discharged a 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun from a car while pursuing the victim on Lexington Road in Cape Girardeau County.

The subject also allegedly tried to hit the victim with their car and attempting to run her off the road, exceeding speeds in excess of 100 mph, while threatening her.

The following individuals were arrested and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with the listed offenses.

Antonio Lee Long, 27, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault - second degree, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Galen Lamar Osborne, 26, also of Cape Girardeau, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault - second degree.

Bond was set at $50,000 for each man.

