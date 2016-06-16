UPDATE: Paducah police release identity of man found in wooded area

A death investigation is under way in Paducah after a man found a body in a heavily wooded area.

Police have identified that man as 44-year-old Clint Sampson.

A man called police around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to report he'd found Sampson's body as he was searching the area near the 400 block of Legion drive for his missing drone.

The body was in a severe state of decomposition, according to investigators.

A member of Sampson's family told detectives that he'd not been seen since the end of May. Investigators said they learned Sampson often went to the wooded area where he was found.

The medical examiner in Louisville did not find any evidence of trauma to Sampson's body, according to police.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

