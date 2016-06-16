Olympic Day 2016 Celebration in Paducah

The Paducah Parks Services will host Olympic Day 2016 on Thursday, June 23. It's a day of fun activities for youth participating in summer camps.

The kids will play a variety of Olympic and Paralympic sports and take part in an Olympic torch relay race.

Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching says, "With more than 100 kids in our summer camps, this is a great opportunity to inspire the kids through the Olympic Movement and encourage them to lead healthy, active lives."

Olympic Day commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games. More than 160 countries take part in the celebration which focuses on Olympic values and ideals such as fair play, perseverance, respect, and sportsmanship.

This is the first time the Paducah Parks Services Department has participated in this event and is one of more than 2000 events taking place nationwide during the month of June.

For more information about Paducah Parks Services Olympic Day 2016 and other Parks Services Department activities, visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

