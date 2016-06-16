Crash at IL 13, Spillway Rd. snarls WB traffic

A crash at Illinois 13 and Spillway Road snarled westbound traffic on Thursday, June 16.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Jackson and Williamson County line.

Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to a Carbondale hospital with minor injuries. One person was cut out of the vehicle.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2010 Ford driven by an 87-year-old woman from Carterville was going west on Illinois Route 13, approaching Spillway Road.

Police say a 2011 Chevy pickup driven by an 59-year-old Anna man was stopped at a stoplight on Spillway Road.

When the light turned green, police say the man continued south through the intersection and the woman failed to sop for the red light, hitting the truck broadside.

The woman, Florence E. Weller, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and disobeying a traffic control device.

Officers with the John A. Logan, Carterville police, Illinois State Police and the Carbondale Police Department responded to the scene.

The Williamson County Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department and Jackson County ambulance also responded.

