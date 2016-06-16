What you need to know about heatstroke as the temperatures climb

As the temperatures in the Heartland go up, so do your chances for heatstroke.

This time of year can be especially dangerous for children because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body.

That makes heatstroke the leading cause of non-crash related car deaths for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So far this year 12 children in the U.S. have died from overheating.

Here are some of the warning signs of heatstroke:

Red, hot skin

No sweating

Strong, rapid pulse or slow, weak pulse

Nausea

Throbbing headache

Confusion, grouchiness or strange behavior

Authorities say you should never leave children inside a car, even if it’s only for a few minutes.

According to safercar.gov, most of the car’s heating happens within the first 10 minutes.

So how do you keep your children safe?

Keep something you will need for the day in your backseat, whether it is a cell phone, purse or briefcase. That way you will make sure you don’t leave your car without grabbing it from the backseat. Always keep your vehicles locked when it's parked. Some hot car deaths involve children getting into unlocked cars and hiding. Set up a system with your childcare center to call you if your child does not arrive on time.

If you ever see a child alone in a car, you are encouraged to call 911. If they appear to be suffering from heatstroke authorities say you should get them out as quickly as possible.

