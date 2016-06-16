Water restored in Alexander Co., IL after main break, boil order in effect

Water has been restored to more than 400 homes in Alexander County, Illinois after a main break Thursday morning.

Now that the water is restored the area is under a boil water advisory until the water is determined safe to drink.

According to water board member Kerry Hill , the water in the area was shut-off around 7 a.m. on June 16, 2016 due to a major leak.

The cause of the leak was due to an old pipe.

Though water is back up and running, the area will still be under a boil water advisory until samples come back saying otherwise.

The American Red Cross responded to help McClure residents.

They brought water and other drinks to the Spark Ministries (old McClure Elementary School) on Grapevine Trail in McClure.

Residents are encouraged to go there if they need water.

Spark Ministries member Sandy Pulley said she's one of the many without water. She said she's been handing out cases of water bottles to people who need them throughout the day.

"We're open for the duration, as long as there's no water, our church doors are going to be open and I'll be here," Pulley said.

"Even if it's midnight tonight and there's no water, I'll still be here, that's just the way it is."

McClure Resident Shauna Von Rump went to Spark Ministries to get water and said running water is easy to take for granted.

"We do take it for granted, I mean something like that like your water, your electricity, things that we just turn things on and we expect things to be on," Von Rump said.

"And again, I'm sure it's not McClure's fault but it is very inconvenient. You know you want your water to come on, brush your teeth, to get a drink, to go to the restroom."

The Red Cross also has some steps to help beat the heat:

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. The temperatures inside can reach a dangerous level within a few minutes

Slow down, take frequent breaks and drink more water than usual - even if you're not thirsty

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing

If working outdoors, take frequent breaks and use the buddy system

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat

If possible, bring animals inside. If not frequently check to ensure they are comfortable and have water and a shady place to rest

