Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Dexter, Ky. man is facing several drug related charges after a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped 32-year-old Carlos Aguero on June 16. The deputy learned Aguero had a suspended operator's license and an active arrest warrant from Graves County for Failure to Appear for Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Aguero was arrested on the warrant and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license. During a pat down search, the deputy found a small amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies also found two bags of a green leafy substance in the vehicle.

Aguero now faces new charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug, trafficking in a synthetic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Calloway County Detention Center.

