This week in music: 1997 Puff Daddy

Let's turn back the clock and check some entertainment headlines from 1997.

J. K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is published in the U.K. It comes to U.S. the next year as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

"Titanic" crashes into theaters. It is the most expensive film of all time, costing between $250 and $300 million to produce and market.

On TV, people were watching "Friends," "ER" and "Veronica's Closet."

And these were the songs that were the songs people were listening to this week 19 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Notorious B.I.G at number five with "Hypnotize." The song was the first release from his album "Life After Death" which came out after the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier in the year.

Checking in at number four was Mark Morrison with "Return of the Mack."

At number three was the Spice Girls with "Say You'll Be There." You may also remember the video which features the group as a band of female techno-warriors, who use martial arts and high-tech ninja weapons.

Holding down the number two spot was Hanson with "Mmmbop." The song was popular all over the world reaching number one in 27 countries including the U-S.

Puff Daddy and Faith Evans took the top spot in 1997 with their hit "I'll Be Missing You." It was a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. It sampled "Every Breath You Take," the 1983 hit by The Police. "I'll Be Missing You" spent 11 weeks in the top spot making it one of the biggest singles of all time.

