How to know when the heat is making you sick

With temperatures rising and humidity hitting hard, experts say it's important to be aware of how you're feeling in that hot sun.

There are a few different heat-related conditions that vary in severity.

The National Weather Service says the most important ones to look for are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is the milder of the two and according to The Center for Disease Control is more common.

Symptoms for Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy Sweating

Weakness

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Muscle cramping

If you find that you are experiencing these symptoms The CDC says this is what you should do:

Move to a cooler place

Lie down and loosen your clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible

Sip water

If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.

Heat Stroke is an elevated version of heat exhaustion and less common, but far more serious.

Symptoms for Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (above 103 degrees Fahrenheit)

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

If you are experiencing heat stroke or see someone experiencing heat stroke here is what The CDC recommends you do:

Call 911 immediately - this should be considered a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler environment

Reduce the person's body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath

Do NOT give them fluids

For more information on heat stroke, exhaustion and what you can do - visit The CDC's website.

