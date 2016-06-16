FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to rise rapidly today, with chance of storms later

It is Thursday, June 16, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get ready for more heat. As the sun comes up temps will be around 70, then rise rapidly as the morning moves on. By noon parts of the Heartland will have already hit 90-degrees or higher. There are some Heat Advisories in effect. This afternoon there’s a small chance of pop-up thunderstorms. FIRST ALERT: Brian says the weekend looks “less hot”.

Making Headlines:

Presidential visit: President Barack Obama will offer solace and healing to a distraught Orlando when he visits today. He is expected to meet with families of the victims, as well as with the doctors, paramedics and other first responders who came to their aid.

Pushing for change: U.S. Senate Democrat Chris Murphy and his colleagues ended a 14 hour series of speeches trying to force congress to tighten gun laws on Wednesday night. The lengthy filibuster coming in response to the Orlando night club shooting, our nation’s deadliest.

Under investigation: A sheriff said charges are unlikely against a Nebraska couple after an alligator killed their 2-year-old son by snatching him out of shallow water at a Walt Disney World beach, but the entertainment giant is reviewing whether to add gator warning signs.

Pleading for action: Gov. Bruce Rauner implored voters tired of budget deadlock to call Democratic legislators and ask them to return to the capital to vote on Republican budget measures.

Fundraiser planned: A night club in Cape Girardeau is hosting a fundraiser to benefit Orlando victims and their families. Managers at Independence Place say all tips collected and some drink sales at the bar and by performers that night will go directly to the victims in Orlando.

