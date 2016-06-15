Free Health Screenings offered in Southern Illinois

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is teaming up with the Diabetes Today Resource team of Jackson, Williamson, and Franklin counties to provide a free kidney and health screening on Monday, June 27 for all community members.

The screening will be held at Cornerstone Church in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting screened for kidney disease, high blood pressure or diabetes is encouraged to attend.

There is no cost to be screened and appointments are not necessary.

The screening will be offered in a custom mobile unit that travels across the state offering free prevention education and health screenings in Illinois communities.

In addition to getting screened, folks will have an opportunity to talk privately with a nurse or doctor about their results.

