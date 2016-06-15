Neighborhood Bible Time planned in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Neighborhood Bible Time planned in Poplar Bluff

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Westwood Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff is hosting Neighborhood Bible Time July 11-15.

First through sixth grade students will meet from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Activities for junior and senior high students will be held each evening from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

The church is located across the highway from Larry Hillis Dodge on Highway 67.

For Bible Time transportation and information, call (573) 686.1260.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly