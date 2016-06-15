Cape Girardeau Islamic Center leaders join LGTBQ members for vigil at Capaha Park

A group of people in Cape Girardeau came together to remember the victims of the Orlando shooting on Wednesday, June 15.

The LGBT Plus Ally and Advocate Alliance of Cape Girardeau organized a candle light vigil.

About 100 people were in attendance.

Organizers said the event was meant to honor those that lost their lives, as well as a call for peace.

“It's more about the fact that we are one people, one nation and we have to come together to make this sort of thing stop," LGBT Plus president Amber Moyers said.

The vigil started off with the singing of the National Anthem. Then several speakers took the stage including area church pastors, city leaders and members of the LGBTQ community.

The crowd then lit candles as they heard the names and some information on each of the 49 victims read aloud.

A group prayer followed

After the last name was heard, members in crowd released balloons into the sky with each of the victims’ names written on them.

Then leaders of the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center took the stage to offer up condolences, pray and join the group in its call for peace.

"A sense of community," Moyers said. "That is something our group, the LGBT Plus Ally and Advocate Alliance, we've really been working on how to build our community. And we're not just talking about the LGBT community, we want the LGBT community to be part of the grander scheme of things."

Lastly, organizers played music and the crowd danced to honor the victims who were dancing the night of the attack.

