Williamson County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Sheriff's Auxiliary

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced that the Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for the Williamson County Sheriff's Auxiliary. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

If you're looking to join the Williamson County, Ill. Sheriff's Auxiliary, now's the time to apply.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced that the Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the program, and up to five volunteers are expected to be added to the Auxiliary.

It's a group of unpaid volunteers who operate under the supervision of a full-time Sheriff's Deputy, with limited law enforcement authority.

In order to apply for a position with the Auxiliary, you must be at least 21 years of age and a resident of Williamson County. You must also have or are able to acquire a valid Illinois Driver's License and Illinois FOID card. Finally, in order to be applicable for a position, you must pass a background check.

You can pick up an application from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Applicants have until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1 to submit their applications.

Electronic application forms are also available, and can be requested by emailing wcsoauxiliary@gmail.com; any questions you may have about the program can also be sent to Captain Scott Kinley at the same email address.

