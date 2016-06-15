Hank Cavagnaro is a San Diego native and comes to Heartland News as a multimedia journalist.

He graduated from the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk) in 2016. While there, he worked on both the sports and the news assignment desks, anchored, produced and reported both sports and news.

Hank had three internships during his time at KU.

He wrote for the Poway Chieftain after his freshman year and worked at WOW! Channel 6 in Lawrence after his sophomore year. Following the WOW! internship, he became a freelance reporter and sports producer there.

During the summer of 2015, he interned at the San Diego Union Tribune, where he was able to use his storytelling techniques.

Hank's hobbies include watching and playing sports. His favorite, by far, is basketball.

If you have a story idea, reach out to Hank by email or on his Facebook page.

Email Hank