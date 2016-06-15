New Quilt-Themed public art project to debut during AQS Quilt Week in September 2017

Plans are already underway for the Fall 2017 American Quilter’s Society annual QuiltWeek.

Leaders in Paducah is preparing another creative component to its ongoing quilting and fiber art assets.The privately funded flood wall mural series will be located on the flood wall facing the Carroll Convention Center between Fourth and Fifth Streets on what is known as Park Street.

The mayor held a meeting in March with members of the City's Parks and Planning Department, Paducah School of Art & Design, American Quilter's Society, Paducah Wall to Wall Dafford Murals board, and others to talk about the proposed project. Members of the group also put together draft painting and sponsorship guidelines.

The Quilt City USA Murals project will be visually different than the Paducah Wall to Wall project. The quilt murals will be artistic renditions of actual quilts as opposed to portraits from Paducah’s historic past.

The committee currently is developing guidelines on mural sponsorship and the quilt nomination process as well as the procedure whereby artists can audition to be considered for painting the selected quilts.The sponsorship information form is available on the AQS website.

