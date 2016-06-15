Cape Girardeau night club raises hundreds of dollars for Orlando victims

A night club in Cape Girardeau raised hundreds of dollars through a fundraiser for Orlando victims and their families.

Managers at Independence Place, located at the corner of Henderson and Independence Streets, hung an "Orlando" sign on Sunday to show support for the shooting victims.

On Thursday, June 16, they hosted a drag show to raise money for the victims and their families.



In all, owners say they raised $535 plus an additional $100 donated by a bar manager.



"On behalf of the Bar Owner, Rick Werner, the staff, and the performers that came out to help raise money, we couldn't be any happier with the outcome. It is extremely satisfying to see a community come together in a time of need," show directors J.T. and Trey Masters said in a statement.



Organizers say they will contact the LGBT Plus Alliance in Orlando to coordinate how the they will get the money to the victims.

"We actually really wanted to do something tangible for them,” J.T. Masters said. “So they know people other than in Orlando and in certain other areas care about them."

Organizers hosted vigil that started at 7:30 p.m. in the bar’s courtyard. Doors opened at 8 p.m. and the show started at 10 p.m.



Managers said all tips collected and some drink sales at the bar and by performers that night are part of the donation to the victims in Orlando.



They say the fundraiser served as a memorial, as well.

"We want to treat it as though how they would want us to act, even though they're gone," Masters said. "We still want to have fun, we still want to have a great time but we also want it to have that feeling of a remembrance, this is a memorial for them."

Bar owners had security measures in place to make everyone stayed safe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.