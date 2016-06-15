Technical college expected to bring new opportunities to Perryville, MO

There's a new technical school coming to Perryville, Missouri and it's expected to make a huge impact for the area.

Ranken Technical College is not only expected to be big for the local economy, but it'll benefit high school students who may not want to attend a four-year university as well.

Fred Ducharme is one of the leaders behind bringing Ranken Technical College to Perryville.

"We see our growth," Ducharme said. "We see our company demand on us and we see that we have lack of skill trades for the area."

He said the new school will bring new opportunities.

"There's only two types of employees now you got some professional one and you have unskilled ones," he said. "We need to bring the skill level up because of the type of equipment we have anymore."

Ranken Technical College agreed to expand to the Perryville bringing trade options in areas like construction, electrical and manufacturing.

The trade school has a 95 percent job placement rate and Perryville Career Center Director Craig Hayden said that would be great for his students.

"We've seen a good interest already from our students locally," Hayden said.

Hayden said with the closest technical schools being in Cape & St. Louis, this will offer new options for students looking for more of a hands-on educational experience.

"I think some students are a little reluctant probably traveling far from home," he said. "Such as St. Louis or up to Lynn, Mo to other technical colleges, so locally that'll be a good deal for Perryville economically and locally."

Paul Findlay works for Robinson Construction. He said with the school right across the street from his company, he'll soon have quality young workers within arms reach.

"Work ethic for employees that come from southeast Missouri are fantastic," Findlay said. "Compared to other places that we worked, we do travel nationwide, but taking those employees with us really sets the pace in all of our job sites."

The technical college expects to open in January with a few trade options available. The school plans to expand and offer all trade class by Summer 2017.

