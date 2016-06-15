Tree falls on truck during thunderstorm, killing man in Graves Co., KY

More than 2,000 people are without power in the Heartland after some sever storms.

More than 2,000 people are without power in the Heartland after some sever storms.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that deputies responded to a deadly crash on Wednesday, June 15.

Redmon reports that at approximately 1:39 p.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 800 block of State Route 534 during an intense thunderstorm.

A deputy arrived to find that a 2003 Chevrolet truck had struck a tree head on.

A witness on the scene advised that as the thunderstorm began to move through the area, he saw the truck traveling north along 534. As the truck moved along, a tree was blown over due to the wind.

The tree landed onto the cab of the truck, crushing it.

The driver, David Fisk, 56, of Kirksey, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves Coroners Office.

The storms also caused several thousand customers in western Kentucky and Tennessee to lose power.

According to the National Weather Service preliminary survey, the damage and death was from a microburst event in Graves County and Marshall County.

In addition to the death in Graves County, at least four barns or sheds were damaged or destroyed, with one collapsing to the ground, along Wadesboro Road.

They say dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.