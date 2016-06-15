Tractor accident in Fulton Co., Ky sends 1 to hospital

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor on Monday, June 13.

Fulton County deputies responded to State Route 309 and 94. Once on scene, deputies saw an International 1066 Tractor laying on its side in a 15 foot deep ditch.

Deputies made contact with Edward Luther, who told authorities that William Fred Pierson was driving the tractor when it ran off the side of a culvert.

Pierson was out of the tractor and being assisted by two females who had came up on the accident and went down into the ditch to help him.

Pierson was injured, but able to walk out to the bridge area and was assisted up the bank.

The tractor was being pulled by a pickup truck due to it being out of fuel. The tractor having no power, no brakes, hydraulics or power steering caused Pierson to have trouble getting the tractor to turn, which is when he ran off the right side of the culvert turning over into the ditch.

Pierson was transported to Union City Baptist for evaluation of his injuries by Triple City EMS.

Buddies Wrecker Service helped recover the tractor.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Triple City EMS, the Gibson County Electric Cooperation, the Hickman Police Department and the Fulton County Rescue Squad.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.