MSHP arrests man in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Jefferson Co., MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit and run in Jefferson County, Mo. in April of 2016.

On June 14, 2016, at 6:50 p.m., MSHP arrested William L. McKinley, 25, for felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and tampering with evidence.

McKinley’s arrest was the result of a fatal traffic crash that occurred April 24, 2016, on Missouri 30 east of Route BB in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred as a scooter was traveling eastbound on Missouri 30 and was struck from behind resulting in the death of William L. Bentley, 44.

The investigation also resulted in the recovery of an SUV driven by McKinley at the time of the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol sought the assistance of the media and public in the search for this vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.