Pool safety tips to help kids

When the weather gets warm, it's time for your kids to cool off in a pool.

When they're swimming at a public pool, like Cape Girardeau Central Pool, they have life guards and parents keeping an eye on them.

One thing you need to make sure, however, is that your kids are safe and prepared even when you aren't around.

One of the first steps is preparation, make sure that your kids know how to swim or at the very least know how to roll over and float on their back. Teaching them these skills will help them even if an accident occurs

"If you don't know how to do it as a parent you can definitely learn from either local people or online," said Abby Sturmer, the aquatics recreation director for the City of Cape Girardeau. "There's tons of resources to be able to say, 'I want my kid to learn to float on their back or how to swim.' You can always find videos that will show you and instruct you how to do that."

Other tips Sturmer suggested were to put up a fence around your pool, make sure your kids and their friends know your own "pool rules" and to make sure they aren't swimming unless you're there to supervise.

If you are interested in a free Swimming lesson, Cape Girardeau will be holding one on June, 24 at 12:30 p.m. The free lesson is part of a Guinness Book of World Record attempt to have the world's largest swim lesson. The event will be help at Cape Central Pool.

