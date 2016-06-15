Power restored in western KY, TN

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that deputies responded to a deadly crash on Wednesday, June 15.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that deputies responded to a deadly crash on Wednesday, June 15.

Tree falls on truck during thunderstorm, killing man in Graves Co., KY

Tree falls on truck during thunderstorm, killing man in Graves Co., KY

According to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, power was restored to all customers as of 9 p.m.

More than 2,000 people were without power in the Heartland this afternoon after some severe storms.

As of 5:19 p.m., West Kentucky Rural Electric and the Gibson Electric Company reported 1,929 customers were out of power in several Kentucky counties on Wednesday, June 15.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported there were 2,301 customers out of power in Obion County, TN as of 5:21 p.m.

Crews are still on several locations trying to restore power to the rest of the 97 members still without power.

Counties in Ky. that were affected include:

Calloway- 353 members

Carlisle- 463 members

Graves- 232 members

Hickman- 78 members

Marshall- 449 members

Fulton - 11 members

Counties in Tenn. that were affected include:

Obion- 737 members

You can report an outage by calling the Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076. If the lines are busy, please leave a message. You also can report an outage using the free “Gibson EMC” app through the App Store or Android Market.

When you report an outage, please give your name, service address, and any other important information – like whether a line is down.

If you see a downed power line, please stay far away and keep others away! Treat all downed power lines as energized and call your utility company immediately.

Damage reports:

The Graves County Sheriff's Office reports a man died on Wednesday after a tree fell onto the cab of his truck during the storm. It happened in the 800 block of State Route 534.

The National Weather Service is reporting a tree on a home in Clinton, Kentucky. The report states there were no injuries and most of the damage was along Sarten Road and Highway 51 South.

Trees were also reported down in parts of Illinois.

Water over road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting water over the road in Carlisle County, Ky.

As of 5:15 p.m., the affected roads include:

KY 80 is closed at mile point 2.8

KY 1628 is closed near the 3 mile marker

KY 1822 has water over the road signs up between the 1 and 3 mile markers

KFVS12 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.