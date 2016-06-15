Home healthcare workers calling on Rep. Terri Bryant to urge Gov. Rauner to sign new healthcare package

Home healthcare workers who take care of seniors and people with disabilities are calling on State Rep. Terri Bryant to stand up to attacks by Gov. Bruce Rauner that are destabilizing and permanently damaging healthcare in Illinois.

They are scheduled to gather on Thursday, June 16 at 3:30 p.m. outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

The workers and care consumers are calling on Bryant to urge Rauner to immediately sign the five bills that make up the “Invest in Illinois” package that passed the General Assembly by broad margins and which, among other things, protect caregivers by ensuring a $15 minimum wage and preserving existing health insurance and training, which Rauner is trying to remove at the bargaining table.

Bryant also opposed the package.

