Mississippi Co. deputies arrest man after domestic dispute

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, a man has been arrested on a domestic assault charge on Wednesday, June 15.

Deputy Tragesser received a report of a domestic assault. During the investigation, the victim said he went to the home he was living in to retrieve his belongings. His son, James Fowler, Jr., became angry and started throwing his things into the driveway.

Fowler, Jr. struck his father in the back from one of the items and then tried to knock him down.

Fowler, Jr. then took his father's keys and cell phone.

The victim's girlfriend drove him to another location where he called law enforcement.

Fowler, Jr. was arrested and charged with domestic assault in the first-degree.

His bond has been set at $25,000.00 cash or surety.

