Crash blocks traffic in Carbondale at Giant City Rd, E. Frontage Rd.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A crash in Carbondale, Illinois blocked traffic on Wednesday, June 15.

The two-car crash happened at Giant City Road and East Frontage Road.

Police say no one was injured.

