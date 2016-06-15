Sikeston, MO school board approves project providing iPads to incoming freshmen

Students at Sikeston High School will get to continue using the latest technology to learn both in the classroom and at home.

Sikeston Superintendent Tom Williams says the school board has approved a program called Project iLearn at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The program, which is in its fourth year, provides an iPad to all incoming freshmen, who will use them for all four years of their high school career.

The program approved the purchase of 270 iPads.

Students are able to use the iPads at home as well as in school, and school officials use a program called iBoss that allows them to monitor what the students are using their iPads for, as well as to block content which isn't related to learning.

Officials say that since the program's inception, they have noticed success in the level of students learning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.