5 Heartland men among Veterans Service Award honorees

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder announced 34 winners of the 2016 Lieutenant Governor’s Veterans Service Award on Wednesday, June 15.

The award recognizes Missouri veterans who provide exemplary volunteer service to their communities.

Five of these honorees are from the Heartland.

They include: Bill Henson of Farmington, Ralph Maxwell of Potosi, James Price of Mill Springs, Benjamin Tanner of Sikeston and Joe Weber of Dexter.

Kinder started the award in 2012 and has received more than 700 nominations from around the state.

Winners will be honored with an official declaration from the lieutenant governor.

“One of the greatest honors I have as Missouri’s lieutenant governor is recognizing and honoring the service our veterans provide their families, friends and neighbors in our great state,” Kinder said. “Once again, we had an exceptional group of nominations this year, and I look forward to meeting these hometown heroes and getting to know them a bit better. It truly is an honor to be able to shine the spotlight on their stories of sacrifice and service to their communities. Not only did these veterans answer the call to serve their country, but all our nominees continue to inspire others back home with their volunteerism."

The complete list of winners and their nominators are:

Eastern Missouri

Joe Clark of Canton (RSVP at Douglass Community Services)

Bill Henson of Farmington (Andrew Moore, disabled Veterans’ Representative for the Missouri Department of Economic Development)

of Farmington (Andrew Moore, disabled Veterans’ Representative for the Missouri Department of Economic Development) Ralph Maxwell of Potosi (Francis Sancegraw, commander of VFW Post 6996 in Potosi)

of Potosi (Francis Sancegraw, commander of VFW Post 6996 in Potosi) Bobby McIntyre of Old Monroe (American Legion Post 323 in Wentzville)

of Old Monroe (American Legion Post 323 in Wentzville) Carl Neupert of Wentzville (Missouri Rep. John McCaherty of High Ridge)

Ronn Pashia of Hannibal (Missouri Rep. Lindell Shumake of Hannibal)

Joseph Paulter of Union (Catherine Christensen, administrator of the Union Senior Center)

James Price of Mill Springs (Charles Carter of Mill Springs)

Benjamin Tanner of Sikeston (Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston)

of Sikeston (Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston) Rochelle Webber-Williams of St. Louis (The Rev. Everett Thomas, mayor of Northwoods)

of St. Louis (The Rev. Everett Thomas, mayor of Northwoods) Joe Weber of Dexter (Dexter Chamber of Commerce)

of Dexter (Dexter Chamber of Commerce) Rick Weirich of St. Clair (Missouri Rep. Dave Hinson of St. Clair)

of St. Clair (Missouri Rep. Dave Hinson of St. Clair) Elson Williams of St. Louis (St. Louis Vet Center)

of St. Louis (St. Louis Vet Center) Dale “Woody” Woodard of St. Ann (Elizabeth Pawloski of the Oasis Institute in St. Louis)

Central Missouri

Craig Alderman of Buffalo (Teresa Wise of Louisburg

of Buffalo (Teresa Wise of Louisburg Erik Anthes of Sturgeon (Mayor Cheri Reisch of Hallsville

Rudolph “Rudy” Blahnik of Houston (Texas County Republican Committee)

Kirk Klingler of Fayette (Missouri Rep. Chuck Basye of Rocheport)

of Fayette (Missouri Rep. Chuck Basye of Rocheport) Lewis McReynolds of Willow Springs (VFW Post 473 in Cabool)

M. Lloyd Miller of Paris (Monroe County American Legion Post 221 in Paris and Missouri Sen. Jeanie Riddle of Mokane)

of Paris (Monroe County American Legion Post 221 in Paris and Missouri Sen. Jeanie Riddle of Mokane) Harold Rakop Jr. of Newburg (Missouri Rep. Steve Lynch of Waynseville)

of Newburg (Missouri Rep. Steve Lynch of Waynseville) George Shelley of California (California Area Chamber of Commerce)

of California (California Area Chamber of Commerce) Larry Underwood of Fulton (Doc Kritzer, Callaway County Commissioner)

Western Missouri

Ted Donaldson of Joplin (Missouri Rep. Charlie Davis of Webb City)

Russ Emory of Bolivar (Jean Morrow, director of volunteers at Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar)

of Bolivar (Jean Morrow, director of volunteers at Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar) Larry Gamel of Ozark (Mandy Jones of Ozark and Missouri Rep. Lynn Morris of Nixa)

of Ozark (Mandy Jones of Ozark and Missouri Rep. Lynn Morris of Nixa) Larry Glaze of Carthage (Missouri Rep. Tom Flanigan of Carthage)

of Carthage (Missouri Rep. Tom Flanigan of Carthage) Walter Heid of Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce)

of Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce) Mike Hutchko of Leeton (Kathy Ray-Smith of Care Connection for Aging Services in Warrensburg)

of Leeton (Kathy Ray-Smith of Care Connection for Aging Services in Warrensburg) Raymond Mabion of Kansas City (Barbara Tomlin of Independence)

of Kansas City (Barbara Tomlin of Independence) Ernest Parker of Green Ridge (Donald Barbour, commander Voiture 333 40 and 8 in Sedalia, and Thomas and Carolyn Miller of Green Ridge)

George Scarborough of Grain Valley (Missouri Rep. Jeanie Lauer of Blue Springs)

William “Dub” White of Branson (John Hathcock, chairman of the Veterans and Military Coalition of the Ozarks in Branson)

Richard Youngs of Cameron (Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron)

